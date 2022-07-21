You Ask, We Answer: What are the wooden stumps underneath the Phoenix Park bridge?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - What the wooden stumps are underneath the Phoenix Park bridge?
Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer from the Chippewa Valley Museum said she believes the stumps are footings from a previous version of the bridge. She said they currently serve no purpose and are just remains.
Kiffmeyer and others at the Chippewa Valley Museum originally thought the stumps could have been remains of log booms, which were contraptions set up in the water to collect floating logs. But after looking closer they decided this wasn't the case.
"Given the location and that we don't have record of booms in that area, it's most likely footings from one of the earlier bridges that were there," said Kiffmeyer.
If you have a question you want answered, you can fill out the form here or email us at news@wqow.com