You Ask, We Answer: What are you allowed to burn in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, a viewer asked what's allowed to be burned in the city of Eau Claire?
Deputy chief Bob Haller with the Eau Claire Fire Department said residents are allowed to burn grass, leaves, and vegetation. Tree trimmings and brush are also allowed if they're one inch or less in diameter.
Haller said prohibited materials include plastics, metals, and rubber. Not only could you get cited a $213 fine for illegally burning, but he said you're also polluting and causing a health hazard, especially if you burn tires.
"It gives off that acrid, very thick heavy black soot that will stick to everything. The environment around it is unsafe to breathe and you'll smell it for a long ways away," he said.
If you do plan to burn yard waste, you are required to get a permit. A one-day burning permit costs $5. A three-day one costs $10.
Winds need to be less than 15 miles an hour to burn and your pile should be more than four feet away from any building or combustibles.
You do not need a permit if you're having a regular campfire.
