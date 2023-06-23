You Ask, We Answer: What causes an ozone alert and why is it dangerous?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This edition of You Ask, We Answer is a question from Garry who wants to know what causes an ozone alert and why is it dangerous if it's an upper atmospheric gas.
Unlike air quality warnings from the Canadian wildfires earlier this month, ozone warnings are far less visible and dramatic than the haze previously experienced across the U.S. and in Eau Claire.
On Wednsesday an orange alert for unhealthy ozone levels that was issued for Eau Claire that is set to expire Saturday night.
Craig Czarnecki from the Wisconsin DNR said multiple factors cause ozone alerts.
"Those would be volatile organic compounds and then oxides of nitrogen so those two pollutants react in the air and the atmosphere with heat and sunlight," Czarnecki said. "Those are the other ingredients that you need."
Czarnecki said while ozone in the upper atmosphere is important for UV ray protection from the sun, ozone in the lower atmosphere can cause trouble breathing, throat ache and headaches.
Thankfully, Czarnecki said the weather pattern we need is coming this weekend to improve air quality — lower temperatures and chances of rain.
To view the Wisconsin DNR's air quality monitoring database, click here.