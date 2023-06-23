 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

You Ask, We Answer: What causes an ozone alert and why is it dangerous?

  • 0
Air Quality
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This edition of You Ask, We Answer is a question from Garry who wants to know what causes an ozone alert and why is it dangerous if it's an upper atmospheric gas.

Unlike air quality warnings from the Canadian wildfires earlier this month, ozone warnings are far less visible and dramatic than the haze previously experienced across the U.S. and in Eau Claire.

On Wednsesday an orange alert for unhealthy ozone levels that was issued for Eau Claire that is set to expire Saturday night.

Craig Czarnecki from the Wisconsin DNR said multiple factors cause ozone alerts.

"Those would be volatile organic compounds and then oxides of nitrogen so those two pollutants react in the air and the atmosphere with heat and sunlight," Czarnecki said. "Those are the other ingredients that you need."

Czarnecki said while ozone in the upper atmosphere is important for UV ray protection from the sun, ozone in the lower atmosphere can cause trouble breathing, throat ache and headaches.

Thankfully, Czarnecki said the weather pattern we need is coming this weekend to improve air quality — lower temperatures and chances of rain.

To view the Wisconsin DNR's air quality monitoring database, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here