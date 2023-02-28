You Ask, We Answer: What determines the sequence of turn arrows on stoplights

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Angela wants to know what determines if the green arrow at a stoplight is at the beginning or at the end of a green light sequence. The answer, it turns out, isn't so simple.
Eau Claire's Deputy Engineer Leah Ness said a stoplight has a leading or a lagging left. A leading left is when the turn arrow is first and a lagging left is when the turn arrow is last.
She said one of the main components for what a stoplight chooses is from the amount of traffic. Each stoplight is programed with a certain sequence. Sequences also might change depending on the time of day.
"If there's a lot of conflicting traffic in the morning peak hour, it may be a leading left or a lagging left, and it may be the opposite in the evening peak hour," said Ness.
She also said that leading lefts are more common, but while more common, you'll be waiting anywhere up to a minute to a minute and a half to turn, no matter if its first or last.