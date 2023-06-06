You Ask, We Answer: What do the colors on the Pride flag mean?

(WQOW) - The progress pride flag is flying at the Wisconsin State Capitol for Pride Month. For this You Ask, We Answer, Roxy is wondering what do the colors on the flag mean?
According to Grand Rapids Pride Center, the progress pride flag added five arrow-shaped lines to the six-colored rainbow flag in 2018.
The black and brown stripes represent marginalized LGBTQ communities of color. The pink, light blue, and white colors represent the transgender community.
On the initial rainbow pride flag were eight colors including turquoise and pink. What remains now is red, that symbolizes life; orange for healing; yellow for sunlight; green for nature; blue for harmony; and violet for spirit.
Have a question you want News 18 to answer? Click here to submit it to us, or send us an email at news@wqow.com