Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The combination of low humidity values, drying fuels and breezy
winds will cause any fires to potentially become difficult to
control today in much of west central Wisconsin.

Relative humidity values today will fall to as low as 20 to 25
percent along with northeast winds up to around 10 mph, gusting
to near 15 mph. These weather conditions today combined with the
lack of rainfall over the past few weeks and drying fuels will
promote conditions which may lead to the rapid growth and spread
of fires in west central Wisconsin.

Check burning restrictions and exercise caution if working with
fires today. Heed instructions from fire weather officials,
especially if any burning bans are enacted.

You Ask, We Answer: What happened to Eleva Pond?

  • Updated
  • 0
Eleva Pond June 7

ELEVA (WQOW) - If you've been in Eleva this spring, you're sure to notice a big change to the town pond, and one viewer asked us what happened. 

Village officials said that on April 1, the nearly 75-year-old dam on Eleva Pond gave way. Since then, especially with a lack of rain, the pond has reverted back to being a creek. 

Village president Rodger Forsythe said they are now waiting for an estimate for what it will cost to fix. He said if it is too expensive, they will let the village decide in a referendum whether to fix the dam or let the pond be a creek again. 

If they are able to afford to fix the dam, Forsythe said they will need to work with the Army Corp of Engineers and the Wisconsin DNR, and there are many months of work ahead of them before the pond gets refilled. 

Have a question you want News 18 to answer? Click here to submit it to us, or send us an email at news@wqow.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

