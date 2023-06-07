You Ask, We Answer: What happened to Eleva Pond?

ELEVA (WQOW) - If you've been in Eleva this spring, you're sure to notice a big change to the town pond, and one viewer asked us what happened.
Village officials said that on April 1, the nearly 75-year-old dam on Eleva Pond gave way. Since then, especially with a lack of rain, the pond has reverted back to being a creek.
Village president Rodger Forsythe said they are now waiting for an estimate for what it will cost to fix. He said if it is too expensive, they will let the village decide in a referendum whether to fix the dam or let the pond be a creek again.
If they are able to afford to fix the dam, Forsythe said they will need to work with the Army Corp of Engineers and the Wisconsin DNR, and there are many months of work ahead of them before the pond gets refilled.
