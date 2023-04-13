You Ask, We Answer: What is being built at Lake Altoona Beach?

ALTOONA (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Laurie and Rachel, who want to know what's being constructed at Lake Altoona Beach.
The answer is a new beach parking lot. Crews have already cleared out some trees and removed the old pavement.
The new parking lot will be on the same site as the original, but will have more parking spaces, a walkway down to the beach, and seating area between the lot and the beach.
Eau Claire County Parks director Josh Pederson said the goal is to have the project done and ready to go by the end of May for the summer season.
"The project should be relatively, pretty much done by Memorial Day, so it doesn't effect a lot of our larger events that occur during the park season there," Pederson said. "We got kind of lucky that the contractor working on this wanted to start right away and doesn't interfere with the parks season too much."
Pederson also said the department has a plan to plant more trees and other plant life to make up for the trees that were cut down.
