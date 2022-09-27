You Ask, We Answer: What is being built by Woodman's and the new Starbucks?

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Several people have asked what is being built by Woodman's right next door to the new Starbucks?
If you like root beer, you'll like the answer: It's an A&W.
The Altoona City Council approved the site plan for the American-fare restaurant in August. Recently, construction began on the 2,628 square foot building, which will include a drive-thru, and outdoor dining space.
In June News 18 reported that a Wisconsin A&W franchise owner was looking to build two of the restaurants in our area, the other in Cadott off Highway 29.
The franchise owner said they plan to open the Altoona location this winter.