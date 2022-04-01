You Ask, We Answer: What is being built in front of Cowboy Jack's?

ALTOONA (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Charles and David who both want to know what is being built by Cowboy Jack's in Altoona's River Prairie Park?
Altoona city planner Josh Clements said that the property in front of Cowboy Jack's was actually sold in 2019, and while the site plan was approved, the pandemic put a pause on the project.
So what is finally being built? A new wine bar and lounge.
The wine bar will be called Helix and will will have an outdoor patio space as well as a rooftop deck.
Clements said they broke ground last fall and started construction up again this spring. News 18 has not yet learned exactly when Helix will open.
