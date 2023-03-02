You Ask, We Answer: What is being built near Birch Street and McKinley?

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - This edition of You Ask, We Answer comes from Jason and Lisa, who wanted to know what's being built on the corner of Birch Street and McKinley off of River Prairie Drive.
According to the Eau Claire County Planning Department, the answer is an affordable apartment building from Gerrard Real Estate company.
Gerrard is a company that owns properties in La Crosse and River Falls, but this would be its first property in Eau Claire.
Crews cleared trees off of the property last month to get the land ready for construction.
