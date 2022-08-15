You Ask, We Answer: What is being built next to Culver's in Lake Hallie?

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Clint, Stephanie, Mark, Michelle, Anne and Sarah are all wondering: what is being built next to the Culver's in Lake Hallie?
The answer is a new bank.
There is already a CCF Bank and an Independence State Bank on that same road, but according to Chippewa Valley Zoning, the crew on site is building a new Charter/Nicolet Bank.
As we have previously reported, Charter Bank is being acquired by Nicolet Bank based in Green Bay. Charter is a $1.1 billion bank headquartered in Eau Claire, with offices in Chetek and Chanhassen and Chaska in Minnesota. The merger is scheduled to be finalized later this month, and the new Lake Hallie location will be branded as a Nicolet Bank.
The work on the new branch in Lake Hallie is being done through Ghidorzi Construction out of Wausau. This project is taking place to the northeast of the Lake Hallie Walmart right next to Culver's, and is not related to all the construction to the southwest of the Walmart, which as we have previously reported is the site of a new Menards.
Want News 18 to answer your question? Submit it here or email us at news@wqow.com