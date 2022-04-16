You Ask, We Answer: What is being built on 53 near the State Patrol building?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from quite a few people, who have wondered what is being built on Highway 53 by the State Patrol Northwest Region Post building?
Crews have made a lot of progress since breaking ground in November on the new Eau Claire County Highway Department facility.
The current highway department facility is on Spooner Avenue in Altoona. Officials with the highway department say that building is outdated, too small, and does not meet their current needs.
For example, officials told News 18 that some of their plow trucks have to be kept outside because of a lack of space.
The new facility will allow them to store all of their equipment indoors, which is better for the long-term maintenance of that equipment.
The new highway department facility should be completed close to the end of 2022.
If there's a question on your mind you want us to answer click here or email us at news@wqow.com.