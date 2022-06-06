You Ask, We Answer: What is being built on Craig Road?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Quite a few people have asked what is being built on Craig Road across from McDonalds. The answer is another popular fast food restaurant.
The city of Eau Claire Plan Commission approved the site plan for Burger King last July. The 3,290 square foot restaurant with drive-thru will employ about 30 people once it opens.
This will be Eau Claire's fifth Burger King, with other locations on Golf Road, Hasting's Way, Clairemont Avenue, and another near the Menard's Distribution Center.
If you want to ask us a question, you can do so with this form, or email us at news@wqow.com