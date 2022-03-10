You Ask, We Answer: What is being built on Highway 37 across from 4 Mile?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer question comes from David, Robbin, Bill, and Gary, who have all asked us the same question: what is being built on Highway 37 across from 4 Mile restaurant and bar?
The answer: grain bins, a shed, and a shop to maintain equipment for Silver Spring Foods and Huntsinger Farms.
The company president Eric Rygg said they are making some upgrades as they look to the company's future. For example, he said their current shed is no longer large enough to house some of the newer farm equipment.
Rygg said they broke ground on the project in February and hope to have it completed by July.
