You Ask, We Answer: What is Kenny Bednarek up to?

(WQOW) - In the latest edition of 'You Ask, We Answer,' Mark wants to know what Rice Lake sprinter Kenny Bednarek is up to.
After winning a silver medal at the Olympics in 2021, the 100m and 200m specialist most recently finished fifth in the 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
Practice don’t stop for no rain. 📍Zurich pic.twitter.com/A0OtLAX8CR— Kung Fu Kenny (@kenny_bednarek) August 29, 2023
Bednarek is currently in Zurich, Switzerland, to compete in the Diamond League 200m competition.