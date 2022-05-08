You Ask, We Answer: What is the biggest temperature change in a 24-Hour period locally?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Annette wants to know: what is the biggest temperature difference in a 24-hour period for Eau Claire?
That is a great question, but one that's incredibly difficult to answer exactly as asked.
In order to find out the largest temperature difference in any 24 hour period, we would have to comb through 130 years of hourly temperature data, much of which hasn't been digitized beyond the daily highs and lows.
So, the best way to go about this is to look at the largest temp changes in any single calendar day.
Eau Claire's largest difference between daily high and low temperatures is 53 degrees, which happened on March 30th, 1999 when a morning low of a chilly 25 degrees climbed up to an afternoon high of 78 degrees.
There have been several other dates in history with a nearly 50 degree temp difference, most recently on November 3 of 2020 when temps climbed from 26 to 76.
If there's a question on your mind you want us to answer click here or email us at news@wqow.com