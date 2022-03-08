You Ask, We Answer: What is the building at Hwy 93 and Damon Street used for?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer question comes from Kevin who wants to know what the building on the corner of Hwy 93 and Damon Street is?
The answer: a booster station.
The booster station was built as a house in 1985 for an aesthetically pleasing look to fit in with the rest of the neighborhood.
The station is part of the water distribution center for Eau Claire. Eau Claire Water Plant Supervisor Mark Nelson said the purpose of this station is to house pumps bringing water to higher elevated water tanks.
"It was necessary to have water storage tanks at a higher level, particularly in the Oakwood Hills area. So, these pumps take water from our low-pressure zone and push it up into the tanks that are at a higher elevation," Nelson said.
One is behind the house and up a hill. The other can be seen from I-94 or the fleet farm parking lot.
Nelson said the ground storage reservoir is set to be repainted sometime this year.
If there is a question on your mind you want us to answer click here or email us at news@wqow.com.