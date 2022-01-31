You Ask, We Answer: What is the building at Main and McGraw Streets?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday's You Ask, We Answer comes from Tonya who wants to know what the brick building at the corner of Main and McGraw Streets is, and what it used to be used for?

Ask your question here At News 18 we don’t just tell you the news, we listen to you too. That is why we created “You Ask, We Answer.”

As many East Hill residents may already know, the building is the former Boyd Elementary School.

It was built between 1916 and 1917, and still has signs above doors on either side of the building for the boys and girls entrances. It functioned as a school for the East Hill neighborhood for more than 80 years before voters in 1999 decided in a referendum to see a new elementary school built. The new school ended up being Flynn Elementary.

Around 1999 and 2000 there was a lot of talk about what to do with the old school building. The school board and city had an agreement that if the building was not sold by New Years Eve 2000, it would be demolished and made into a public park.

According to a Leader Telegram article, one East Hill woman advocated for the building to become a cultural center. At another point it was considered to become the Eau Claire Children's Museum. Ultimately it was sold to John Mogensen, an Eau Claire developer who converted the buildings into what it is today, condominiums.