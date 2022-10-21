You Ask, We Answer: What is the latest with the effort to raise the Lake Wissota railroad bridge?

LAFAYETTE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer Mark is wondering, what's happening with the railroad bridge fundraiser in the town of Lafayette?
The town has been collecting donations to raise the railroad bridge since late May. Lafayette town chairman David Staber said so far, they've raised $137,000 of their $286,000 goal.
There is currently a 2'4 difference between the Highway X bridge and the railroad bridge, so officials would like to raise the bridge 18 inches in order to accommodate larger boats. It would also provide better accessibility for the sheriff's office patrol boats and fire department rescue boats.
Officials wanted construction to begin this fall, but they may have to start next spring if they don't have sufficient funds.
"I hoped that we would have enough funds already on for it, but we don't," Staber said. "We do have an offer of a $25,000 matching donation, so if we can get $25,000, we'll have another $25,000 added to it, which would get us up to $187,000."
The town plans to send out another mailing to residents on Lake Wissota soon, asking for further donations. If enough funds are not raised, Staber said the money will be returned.
