You Ask, We Answer: What is the latest with the Mt. Washington renovations?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from dozens of people who all want to know what the status of renovations are with the Mt. Washington building?
The renovation of the historic sanitarium in Eau Claire's Shawtown neighborhood is on pause as the owner seeks new investors.
The Mt. Washington building, also known as The Washington, was put up for sale this spring on the real estate site CBRE for $850,000. Property owner Ethan Henderson said this does not mean he is stepping away from the project. Rather, he is looking for new investors to help finance the project.
Henderson said he knew that project would be expensive when he bought the building, but that prices have skyrocketed over the course of the pandemic.
The schematic site plan shows most of the historic building being renovated into apartments, and for part of it to be used for retail space, a grocery space, and a café. It also shows using other parts of the property to build new housing, a dog park, and a community park.
The building on Cleveland Street opened in the 1930's to house tuberculosis patients. Over time, it began to house polio patients as well, evolving into a general care facility over the next few decades. The building sat empty for several years before Henderson bought it in 2020.
If you have a question you would like News 18 to answer, you can use this form or email us at news@wqow.com