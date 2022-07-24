You Ask, We Answer: What is the name of the creek at UW-Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this You Ask, We Answer, Roy wants to know what's the name of the creek that flows through the UW-Eau Claire lower campus?
You may now be thinking to yourself that creek is called Little Niagara. But you may also be thinking it is called Minnie Creek, or even Minnow Creek. All of those answers would be correct.
Historically the creek was most commonly referred to as Minnow or Minnie Creek, and Little Niagara was the name of the waterfall where the creek met the Chippewa River.
Based on descriptions in old newspapers from the earlier 20th century, it seems the waterfall might be smaller now than it used to be. That may be why at some point in the 1960's and 70's, people began sometimes calling the entire creek Little Niagara. By the 1980's, newspaper articles show that name had stuck.
Today, Little Niagara is the only name most people know this creek by.
If you have a question you want News 18 to answer, click here or email us at news@wqow.com