You Ask, We Answer: What is the oldest building in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Julia wants to know, what is the oldest building in Eau Claire?
According to the Chippewa Valley Museum, the oldest buildings in the city are houses.
The oldest sits at 644 Galloway Street, built 181 years ago. The second oldest building sits right next door at 636 Galloway.
"644 was actually built in 1841, and 636 was built in 1861," said Rachel Meyer, Development Manager at the Chippewa Valley Museum. "When those homes were built it would have been Broadway Street and the numbering system was different, so we don't know anything really about them pre-1890's."
However, neither home is registered as a historic landmark with the city, so the Adin Randall house at 526 Menomonie Street is often considered Eau Claire's oldest building. Adin Randall was one of Eau Claire's founding fathers and built the house for himself in 1862.
Water Street is home to the city's oldest commercial buildings, with businesses along the Pioneer block and the the Joynt both built in the 1860's.
Click here if you have a question you'd like answered.