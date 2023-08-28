You Ask, We Answer: What is the plan for traffic around the new Costco?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Gary is asking if Black Avenue in Eau Claire will expand for Costco traffic?
Related: Costco sets opening date for new Eau Claire store
The answer is yes. City engineering officials say there will be changes to Black Avenue that include the addition of lanes, sidewalk construction, and implementation of signal timing for traffic lights.
There will also be a right turn lane installed for entering Costco. For now, that will be the only lane added to the street.
Officials say Eau Claire follows Wisconsin Department of Transportation guidelines that say any new development that anticipates traffic to increase by over 100 trips during peak hours, or more than 500 trips a day, requires a traffic impact analysis that is done by outside consultants.
Costco announced they pan to open the new Eau Claire warehouse on November 22.
Want to ask News 18 a question? You can do that by clicking here