You Ask, We Answer: What is the purpose of the tall gray pillars in Owen Park?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Joe and Teresa both asked News 18 what the three large cement pillars are in Owen Park near the Chippewa River?
"The pipes that you see in Owen Park that are sticking up out of the ground are actually well casings," said City of Eau Claire utilities manager Lane Berg.
The pillars have been in place since 1981, and extend deep into the ground to pump up water from the aquifer below. That water is then pumped underground into the Randall Park neighborhood, and below the intersection of 3rd and Niagara Street it goes into the storm sewer pipes.
From there the water goes into Half Moon Lake.
Berg said Half Moon Lake needs the water because it has no natural feed to it, only collecting new water from rain and snow melt. If not for the pumps bringing water to the lake, he said the water levels would fall, especially in the dry summer months.
Just last July, Berg said the Owen Park pumps gave Half Moon Lake 54 million gallons of water.
"We're going to do everything in our power to maintain [Half Moon Lake]," Berg said. "It's used by so many people, it's enjoyed by so many people, people use it for outdoor activities like canoeing, kayaking, and fishing. We would never let that go away. It's too valuable of a resource to not maintain it."
He said the reason the Owen Park well pillars are so high is so that they would still be above the water level in the event of a flood. And the reason they are so far from the lake is that they need to draw water from a different aquifer than Half Moon Lake taps into.
