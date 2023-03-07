You Ask, We Answer: What is the status of the Chippewa Falls public pool?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Mark who wants to know, what's the status on the Chippewa Falls public pool?
Last April, Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation officials told the City Council the Bernard Willi Pool was becoming too expensive to maintain, and renovations were estimated to cost millions.
After an outpour of support, a pool committee was formed and tasked with coming up with a plan to save the pool and raise the funds to do it.
"We're not closing the pool, the pool is not going to close, in the next three years," said pool committee member Alyssa Van Duyse. "This is going to take a couple years to really come up with a solid plan, something that we're comfortable doing."
The pool committee has been meeting for the past few months, and will be sending out an online survey in the next couple of weeks to gauge what the community wants to see, and whether the pool should be remodeled or torn down and rebuilt completely.
They will also hold a listening session in the coming months. Once they have a more solid plan, they will decide on an amount and start fundraising.
The pool will be open this summer, but the slide will be closed as it was last summer due to disrepair.
Click here to see the Save Our Pool website, and click here for their Facebook group.
