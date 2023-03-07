You Ask, We Answer: What is the status of the Chippewa Falls public pool?

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&