You Ask, We Answer: What is the status of the city's plan to eliminate traffic backing up near Starbucks on Hastings Way?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many people love the convenience of the Starbucks drive-thru, but in Eau Claire, sometimes it can cause a traffic jam.
In Monday's You Ask, We Answer, David is wondering, "What is the status of the city's plan to eliminate traffic backing up near Starbucks on Hastings Way?"
More than a year ago, News 18 reported city officials had plans in the works to address traffic congestion near Hastings Way and Kirk Street.
Deputy city engineer Leah Ness said before, there was a single left turn lane on Kirk Street going eastbound to northbound and a second lane that was a shared through right lane.
Just last week, they added a left turn to the second lane so now there are dual left turn lanes. Pavement markings and signage have changed accordingly.
Ness said there is a lot of traffic that goes through this intersection so she hopes the change improves safety.
"By making this modification, we're hoping that we can decrease the amount of stacking on that eastbound approach and really just help traffic travel through that intersection with less delay and a little less confusion," Ness said.
As part of a bigger project for the Hastings Way Corridor, Ness said the city also plans to address signal timing to improve the intersection.
There have also been changes to the city ordinance on how much stacking distance is required between a business's drive-thru service window and ordering point.
