You Ask, We Answer: What is the status of the future west side bike trail?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Larry asked for an update on the $640,864 grant that the City of Eau Claire received in 2020 and the bike trail it's funding.
The grant was awarded by Wisconsin DOT's (TAP) Transportation Alternatives Program. The plan is for the city to construct a new bike trail which would lay along an old railroad line in the area between Half Moon Lake and Folsom Street.
City councilmember Jeremy Gragert said he expects the new trail to be completed by 2024. He added that the estimated mile-long trail will ease transit for bike enthusiasts and city residents alike.
"I'm really excited about this trail," Gragert said." I think folks in the neighborhood will find it to be useful to reach downtown and places like Mayo and the Montessori school it connects to."
Gragert added that later this year, the city will begin working with residents of the westside neighborhood to gain feedback and insight about the trail's construction. Gragert also said places to sit in the neighborhood and a future park on the trail's northern end just south of Folsom Street are included in the plans.
If you have a question you would like us to answer, click here, or email us at news@wqow.com