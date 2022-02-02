 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.

Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

You Ask, We Answer: What is the status of the future west side bike trail?

  • Updated
  • 0
Bike trail biker

Biker on city trail

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Larry asked for an update on the $640,864 grant that the City of Eau Claire received in 2020 and the bike trail it's funding.

The grant was awarded by Wisconsin DOT's (TAP) Transportation Alternatives Program. The plan is for the city to construct a new bike trail which would lay along an old railroad line in the area between Half Moon Lake and Folsom Street.

City councilmember Jeremy Gragert said he expects the new trail to be completed by 2024. He added that the estimated mile-long trail will ease transit for bike enthusiasts and city residents alike.

"I'm really excited about this trail," Gragert said." I think folks in the neighborhood will find it to be useful to reach downtown and places like Mayo and the Montessori school it connects to."

Gragert added that later this year, the city will begin working with residents of the westside neighborhood to gain feedback and insight about the trail's construction. Gragert also said places to sit in the neighborhood and a future park on the trail's northern end just south of Folsom Street are included in the plans.

If you have a question you would like us to answer, click here, or email us at news@wqow.com 