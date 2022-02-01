You Ask, We Answer: What is the UW-Eau Claire Police's jurisdiction?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have ever seen a UW-Eau Claire Police vehicle pulling someone over off campus, you may have had the same question as Jeffery who asked what the jurisdiction is of the campus police.
UWEC campus police chief Jay Dobson said their primary jurisdiction is, of course, the college campus. He said often times if you see a campus officer pulling someone over off campus, it is because the driver committed a traffic violation on campus property, but were pulled over on an adjacent roadway.
But Dobson said campus police can actually pull someone over anywhere in the city of Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department and UWEC Police entered an agreement in 2018 that campus police could provide public safety functions in the city.
This agreement was created primarily so they could patrol in the areas of Haymarket Landing and Aspenson-Mogensen Hall, which are both off-campus student housing.
Dobson said that while this concurrent jurisdiction agreement does allow them to pull someone over off campus throughout the city, UW-Eau Claire is their main priority.
UWEC police might also be seen assisting Eau Claire Police with mutual aid when needed.
If you have a question you would like answered, click here or email us at news@wqow.com