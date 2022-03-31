You Ask, We Answer: What’s being built on County Hwy T and Hwy 29?

TOWN OF WHEATON (WQOW) - It's time for another segment of You Ask, We Answer. In Thursday's edition, Anthony and Mark are wondering, what is being built on the southeast corner of County Highway T and Highway 29 across 29 Pines?
The answer is a truck terminal.
Ken Custer, owner of Chippewa Valley Grain Transport, said they have outgrown their current base of operation in Chippewa Falls and are expanding.
Custer said the new facility in the Town of Wheaton will allow their employees to do routine maintenance for the safety and care of their equipment in a more spacious environment. They will also be able to wash trucks there.
They currently operate 40 trucks and are poised to grow even more.
"It feels great to be adding things," Custer said. "It's a sign of growth, but we're doing it for the right reasons I feel. We've got a great group of employees and I just want to give them a better environment to take care of the equipment, which they already do."
Chippewa Valley Grain Transport supplies agricultural commodities such as corn and soybean to any of the lower 48 states and overseas to Southeast Asia.
Construction began last fall and is estimated to be complete late summer or early fall.
