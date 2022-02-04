You Ask, We Answer: What’s being built on the corner of Gateway Drive and Prill Road?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time for another edition of You Ask, We Answer. Quite a few viewers have asked, "what's being built on the corner of Gateway Drive and Prill Road?"
Eau Claire city officials say currently — nothing.
Economic development manager Aaron White said last year, CCFBank tore down its old building and built a smaller full service branch next to their old location.
White said there is no project planned for the site at this point, but said for the last three years, interested developers have inquired about the area, asking about zoning and what could be built there.
He said since the land is near Kohls, Target and other commercial properties, it's a desirable location for a future business.
