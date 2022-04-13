You Ask, We Answer: What should you do with dead birds to prevent spread of bird flu?

(WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Mark who wants to know what you should do if you find a dead bird, especially now that avian flu is spreading. The answer— report it.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has a bird flu hotline and email to report bird deaths if you don't know how they died.
Not all deaths will be investigated, but the DNR asks people to watch for suspicious bird activity, and if you've seen five or more dead song birds in a short period of time.
If you happen to see any dead water birds like mallards or geese, or raptors such as eagles or osprey, you should report them too.
From there the DNR will give you instruction on if you need to do anything.
"Call us and then we can explain what to do next in terms of if we do need to pick them up, how we would ask you to hold onto them," said Lindsey Long, a wildlife veterinarian with the DNR. "We may ask you to bag them wearing gloves or making sure you don't touch it with your hands and double bagging so there's always a clean bag on the outside."
The DNR also asks that if you see any birds that are swimming or walking in circles, have a twisted or bent neck, or seizures to call them.
The DNR Wildlife Hotline email is DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wisconsin.gov you can also call at 608-267-0866.
