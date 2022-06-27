You Ask, We Answer: What was 'Camp 27' and why does the ECASD have a plaque dedicated to it?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time to turn a page in history for another You Ask, We Answer. This question comes from Paul who is wondering — where was Camp 27?
At the base of the flag pole at the Eau Claire Area School District administrative building are two plaques. One says "Erected by Eau Claire Camp No. 27."
Diana Peterson, a curator with the Chippewa Valley Museum, said Camp 27 was not a where, but a who.
Camp 27 was a group of men from Eau Claire who were part of Company E, and they fought in the Spanish-American War. The war started April 21, 1898 and ended a few months later on August 13.
Camp 27 was devoted to the Spanish-American War veterans, and they held a program every October from 1898 until the 1940's.
"I think it's important because it's probably the first time that Eau Clairians were directly involved in a war... The fact that we sent 104 men to fight during that war and that they fought in Puerto Rico, I think that says a lot why Camp 27 remembered them."
The USS Maine exploded in Havana, Cuba, beginning the war. In 1910, the USS Maine was raised from where it was sunk 12 years earlier. A plaque was on that ship, and a sculptor reproduced a thousand of the plaques.
Museum officials assume that one of those was placed on the flag pole at the school district admin building.
If you have a question you would like News 18 to answer, you can use this form or email us at news@wqow.com