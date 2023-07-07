You Ask, We Answer: What was the object in the sky above Eau Claire this week?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- This You Ask, We Answer comes from Frank, who wanted to know what was the object in the sky above Eau Claire on Wednesday, July 5.
The answer is a Thunderhead high altitude balloon from Aerostar, an aerospace technology company stationed in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The balloon flew over the Chippewa Valley Wednesday night. In Eau Claire it was visible until around 9 p.m.
Russ Van Der Werff, vice president of stratospheric solutions at Aerostar, said Thunderhead balloons are used for NASA and space flight experiments, emergency cell service for disaster relief including for fighting wildfires, and long range communication for the military and defense.
But this particular balloon was only a test flight.
"The flights we do here out of Sioux Falls, they're mostly what we call IRAD or internal research and development test flights," Van Der Werff said. "So the balloon, the way that it operates and navigates is it does machine learning on different wind models to figure out how to get from Point A to Point B. In order to train those models we do a lot of flights just gathering data and measuring the winds versus what the models tell us and learning how to do a more effective job of operating over long durations."
Van Der Werff said the Thunderhead balloons fly between 50,000 and 100,000 feet in the air, and each flight is registered and licensed with the FAA.
Click here for more about the Thunderhead program.
