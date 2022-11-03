You Ask, We Answer: What will the Eau Claire referendum money be used for?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We are just five days away from the midterm election, and for this You Ask, We Answer segment, Kathleen asked, "I know the city of Eau Claire's referendum is for the police and fire departments, but what's the rest of the money being used for?"
City manager Stephanie Hirsch said if the referendum passes, all of the money would fund additional positions in the fire and police departments.
Hirsch said the $1.45 million referendum would pay for the salaries and benefits of 15 additional personnel for one year, including six firefighters, five police officers, one police sergeant, two community service officers, and one 911 law enforcement associate.
She said the referendum is recurring so it would increase our total tax levy the same amount every year going forward. However, it is possible that could change depending on how fast costs increase in the next 10 to 20 years.
Hirsch said calls for service have increased over time, but due to financial constraints, the number of staff has remained the same.
"This is our chance to show up for them, make sure they're doing okay, and that they get a chance to rest and the end of the day and spend time with their family. Get some of those scary thoughts of their mind and be refreshed to come back and serve the city again the next day," she said.
The Eau Claire Area School District also has a referendum asking voters for authorization to issue $98.6 million in general obligation bonds for a school building and facility improvement project.
While both the school district and the city are putting referendums on the ballot this year, they are different government entities and levy taxes individually.
