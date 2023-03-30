 Skip to main content
You Ask, We Answer: What's being built at the corner of Damon and 93?

  • Updated
  • 0
Damon Drone
By: Chris Hoyt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Crews have been cutting down trees at a property between London Road, Highway 93, and Damon Street for several months, and in that time, many have asked News 18 what is happening with the land. Now, we know at least part of the answer. 

A proposed site plan submitted to the Eau Claire Plan Commission shows a 1,400 square foot building with a drive through, and the tenant for the building is Jimmy John's. 

If approved by the plan commission, you will be able to drive to the parking lot on a new road off Damon Street. The parking lot will have 16 stalls, and landscaping will include a combination of trees, shrubs and grasses to be planted around the site. 

Jimmy Johns

According to city officials, Jimmy John's will occupy one of several lots between 93 and London Road. The other lots have not had site plans yet submitted to the city. 

Also on the plan commission agenda and in the same area of town is a potential new apartment complex. If approved, this would tentatively be two 12-unit, and two 26-unit apartment buildings, to be located on London Road, near Golf Road and Kappus Drive. Rental rates are proposed to be on the affordable end of current market rates, the site plan states. 

The Jimmy John's site plan only needs approval by the Eau Claire Plan Commission, who will meet on Monday. The apartment complex will need plan commission and Eau Claire City Council approval. These two groups are first looking at a rezoning request and general development plan. If that is approved, they will vote on a final site plan at a later date.

