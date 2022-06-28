You Ask, We Answer: What's being built by the Menards distribution center in Lake Hallie?

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - We're digging into another edition of You Ask, We Answer. Several of you have asked us what is being built by the Menards distribution center in Lake Hallie?'
Menards spokesperson Jeff Abbott said the construction that is currently happening is for the expansion of their distribution center, or what they call a fulfillment center.
If all goes as planned, the fulfillment center expansion should be operational in early 2023.
As News 18 previously reported, they also plan to start building a new Menards store in Lake Hallie.
However, Abbott said with all that is going on in the world with gas prices, inflation, and regulatory decision making, they are not sure when construction on the new store will begin.
Full statement from Menards:
“We have started preparing the site for the expansion of the Lake Hallie Menards Fulfillment Center plus future construction of a new Menards store. If all goes as planned, the Fulfillment Center expansion should be operational in early 2023. As far as the new store, with all that’s going on in the world with gas prices, inflation and regulatory decision making, we’re still a bit uncertain as to when construction of the new store will be able to begin.”