You Ask, We Answer: What's being built by Walmart and Kwik Trip?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's the worst-kept secret in Eau Claire, and one we've received upwards of a hundred You Ask, We Answer submissions for: what is being built by Walmart and Kwik Trip in Eau Claire?
Drumroll please... it is a Starbucks. But why is News 18 just answering this question now?
Ground was broken on the coffee chain building back in June, which is when News 18 started getting questions and started searching for the answer.
In an email, Eau Claire's Community Development Director said that a commercial building with a drive-through was being constructed, and the site plan had actually been approved back in December 2021. But what was not approved, because it was never submitted, was a sign permit — which typically indicates in a site plan the business that will be operating in the building.
News 18 staff speculated it was a Starbucks based on the building design — being caffeine addicts we were all familiar with what a Starbucks looks like even by just the blueprint. But speculation isn't an answer, and we needed hard evidence before we could publish this You Ask, We Answer story.
Calls and emails were sent to Starbucks and to the builders, but no response was received. We waited eagerly for the sign permit to be applied for. Months went by, warm summer sun changed to crisp fall leaves and changed to cold winter snow.
We celebrated birthdays and weddings and had Thanksgiving meals. 2022 came to an end and a New Year was rung in — but still no answer to the question: what is being built by Kwik Trip and Walmart in Eau Claire?
Then, it happened. Days into 2023, a sign permit was applied for, and that sign reads "Starbucks."
