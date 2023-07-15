You Ask, We Answer: What's being built on Hastings Way?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There has been a lot of work done on a plot of land next to Caribou Coffee on Hastings Way, and people are wondering what is being built.
The building will be a Discount Tire. Discount Tire is a national company with the closest location to Eau Claire being in Stillwater. They sell tires, wheels, and other vehicle accessories.
The sit plan for the building shows it will be 8,192 square feet. According to an official with the business, they are hoping to open this coming February.
Have a question you want us to answer? Ask it by clicking here.