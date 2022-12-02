You Ask, We Answer: What's going in to the old Cancun restaurant?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Multiple viewers reached out to News 18 wanting to know: What's going in at the old Cancun on Highland Avenue?
The answer is a bridal store.
Charlotte's Bridal and Formal Wear in Eau Claire had a soft opening on Black Friday. A grand opening is planned for Sunday, January 15.
Owner Jenn Walker said the store specializes in wedding gowns, but they also sell men's wear, bridesmaid dresses, and accessories.
Walker said she picked this location because it is centrally located and has a lot of parking.
"It was sitting empty for about a year, and we purchased a whole bunch of spider webs, so we cleared all of those out," Walker said. "We're so excited to have this completely entirely new space for our brides."
With few bridal stores in the area, Walker hopes the store meets the needs of the Chippewa Valley.
There is another Charlotte's Bridal location in La Crosse.
Fun fact: before this building housed Cancun, it was a Hardee's fast-food restaurant.