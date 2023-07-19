You Ask, We Answer: What's going on with the fencing at the airport?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Laura is wondering what's going on with the fencing at the local airport.
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director Charity Zich said they plan to do a complete replacement of the fencing surrounding the airport to help prevent wildlife from entering airport grounds.
"The standards for that fence are a 10-foot-tall fence with three strands of barbed wire on top and a couple feet buried into the ground to prevent wildlife that want to try to dig underneath the fence," Zich said.
The existing fence is six feet tall.
The FAA will be funding 90% of the project with the State of Wisconsin and the airport splitting the remaining portion evenly.
Zich said the first phase of the fence project encompasses the north half of the airport and is nearly complete. She said the second phase of the project, covering the south half of the airport hasn't started yet.
Other projects around the airport include completed routine asphalt resurfacing for taxiways and runways as well as a new corporate aircraft hanger that is nearing completion. Zich said the hanger is exciting because its larger size allows accommodation for larger aircraft and new clients.
