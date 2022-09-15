You Ask, We Answer: What's going on with the land by the west side Festival?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - By Festival Food's and Cancun on Eau Claire's west side is a plot of land that has sat empty, with a sign that reads "future development." Chad wants to know, development of what?
Leasing agent for the property Josh Bergeron said the future of the development could be anything.
"We are in the process of doing another build, but we have to have a tenant in order to go in," Bergeron said. "We can't just build it now without a tenant moving in."
According to city officials there was a plan approved for this land back in 2016 to develop the strip mall and extend it out, but Bergeron, who took his position just this spring, said whatever plans were made prior to COVID are long gone now.
Bergeron said they have had several inquiries and preliminary talks with interested parties, including a car wash and a gym, but nothing has materialized as of yet.
If you are interested in leasing the property, you can contact Bergeron at (715) 832-5575. And if you want your question answered by News 18, ask it by clicking here.