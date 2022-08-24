You Ask We Answer: What's happening by Chippewa Crossing?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from several viewers who want to know what is happening by Chippewa Crossing Boulevard, near Toycen Ford and the future Festival Foods?
On Thursday of last week, the Commonweal Development Corporation posted a map of the area on their Instagram page. Besides the new Festival Foods that will break ground in 2023, there are multiple other lots that just went up for sale last week.
"We've come up with a plan to add five lots along that stretch of road that we think would be perfect for retail, office, medical, hospitality, uses like that," said Ryan Erickson, leasing specialist at Commonweal.
According to Commonweal, there has been some interest in the lots from some restaurants, retailers, and hospitality users.
Additionally, Chippewa Mall Drive will also be extended from the Micon Theatre to the roundabout on Chippewa Crossing.
If you go to the site now, all you will see is the Toycen Ford dealership, but in the coming years, you may see more buildings in that area. Commonweal also believes that after the Festival Foods gets built, that area of Chippewa Falls will become more popular.
