You Ask, We Answer: What's next for Chippewa Crossing?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - With the new developments at Chippewa Crossing in recent years, residents are asking, what's coming next?
Chippewa Crossing could be getting a major facelift soon, but before that happens, the almost 60 acres of land will undergo a mass grading this summer, so that it may level the site to make it more marketable and ready for development, according to the Chippewa Falls City Planner Brad Hentschel.
Wangard Partners, Inc. along with prospective buyers will then take it from there.
"They could complete a transaction, somebody submits a plans for us to actually review and okay, and make sure it's in compliance with our codes. And they could be off and running with the course they'd have to get state plan approvals on that, too," said Hentschel, "So they could be off and running and 60 to 90 days ballpark, depending on how long it would take them to get through state plan review."
Hentschel, and representatives of Wangard said that construction could begin on the property as early as spring of 2023.
As for what businesses those will be, Wangard representatives said they are still at the negotiation stage and will not release prospective buyers.
News 18 did reach out to Festival Foods to see if they put their name in the hat, and they gave us the following statement:
Festival Foods has been analyzing opportunities in Chippewa Valley but at this time there is no set timeline on when something might come to fruition.