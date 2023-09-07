You Ask, We Answer: What's the construction on Mall Drive and Skeels Avenue?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Philip, who wants to know what the construction on the Mall Drive and Skeels Avenue intersection is for?
The answer; workers are putting in a new lift station for waste water.
"This lift station takes all the waste water from that whole business area and just elevation-wise, it all gathers into the lift station and then pumps it where it can be a gravity flow all the way down to the waste water treatment plant," Ben Spanel, City of Eau Claire utilities manager, said.
The intersection closed last week for construction. Workers had to dig under the roadway to replace the old lift station which was installed in 1971.
Businesses on Skeels Avenue are still accessible while the road is closed to through traffic.
Spanel said the intersection is expected to be back open within the next two weeks.
