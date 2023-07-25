 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows tonight will remain in the 70s, which
will limit the ability to cool down between two hot afternoons
today and Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

You Ask, We Answer: What's the latest on Costco and Chick-fil-A construction?

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this You Ask, We Answer, several viewers are looking for updates on two ongoing projects in Eau Claire.

On the north side of town near North Crossing and Black Avenue, walls are now going up at the future Costco location. While Costo has not said when they plan to open, city officials say they should be open before the end of the year.

Also under construction is the future Chick-fil-A near the Oakwood Mall.

The framework has been laid down for the chain restaurant as crews work on getting infrastructure ready. Officials with Chick-fil-A told News 18 they anticipate opening this fall. 

The site plan for Chick-fil-A was approved nearly a year ago. According to the site plan, the restaurant will take up 5000 square feet of the 1.75 acre parcel.

