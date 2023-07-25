You Ask, We Answer: What's the latest on Costco and Chick-fil-A construction?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this You Ask, We Answer, several viewers are looking for updates on two ongoing projects in Eau Claire.
On the north side of town near North Crossing and Black Avenue, walls are now going up at the future Costco location. While Costo has not said when they plan to open, city officials say they should be open before the end of the year.
Also under construction is the future Chick-fil-A near the Oakwood Mall.
The framework has been laid down for the chain restaurant as crews work on getting infrastructure ready. Officials with Chick-fil-A told News 18 they anticipate opening this fall.
The site plan for Chick-fil-A was approved nearly a year ago. According to the site plan, the restaurant will take up 5000 square feet of the 1.75 acre parcel.
