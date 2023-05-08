You Ask, We Answer: What's the latest with Chippewa Crossing?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask We Answer, viewers have asked us what the latest is with Chippewa Crossing.
Construction is well underway near Highway 29 and Highway 124 in Chippewa Falls. So far, we know there will be a Festival Foods, Culver's and Kwik Trip.
Recently, the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce announced there will also be a hotel in the area. The hotel will be called the Riverstone Suites by the Cobblestone brand.
The chamber said there will be 58 guestrooms and will be "uniquely tailored to long term guests."
There is also a coffee shop making plans for the area. The Chippewa Falls Plan Commission agenda shows a Caribou Coffee with a drive through is planning to open next door to the future grocery store.
City officials say there could be more business announcements coming as there are still several open plots of land in the area.
Festival Foods plans to open the new store this fall, according to signage at one of their Eau Claire stores. The chamber says they plan to hire 250 workers.
