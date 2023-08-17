You Ask, We Answer: What's the latest with the Pinehurst Park rope tow plans?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Kyle wants to know if Pinehurst Park in Eau Claire is still installing a rope tow this summer?
Officials say a rope tow, which would bring skiers and snow tubers up the hill, has been purchased.
Right now, OutdoorMore Inc., the nonprofit that is developing the park, needs to send updated plans to the state of Wisconsin to get the installation approved.
Officials say because the City of Eau Claire backed out of funding operating costs and other priorities, there is no definite timeline for when the rope tow will be installed. In the meantime they are seeking out other funding options.
OutdoorMore has been upgrading Pinehurst Park over the last couple of years, creating mountain biking and cross-country trails in the woods around the park.
