You Ask, We Answer: What's with the new road building built by Micon in Chippewa Falls?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The road that leads you to the movie theater in Chippewa Falls is a dead end, but that's about to change. Anthony is wondering where it will lead?
When completed that road will connect to Chippewa Crossing Boulevard, and area where a Festival Foods, Kwik Trip, and Culvers are planning to build.
According to Chippewa Falls city planner Brad Hentschel, an extension of Chippewa Mall Drive through this general area has been on the city’s official map since 1966. When Chippewa Crossing Boulevard was constructed in 2009, a roundabout with a planned future connection was constructed in anticipation of this extension in the future.
Hentschel said that with the developments coming in 2023 along Chippewa Crossing Boulevard, they decided now is the right time to connect the two commercial areas. The road should be done by mid-summer.
