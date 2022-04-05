You Ask, We Answer: When can people age 50+ get the 2nd booster

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Mark wants to know when those 50+ can start getting their second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those aged 50+ must wait four months after their first booster before they can get their second.
Although COVID-19 cases are currently low, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is still encouraging those 50+ get their second booster.
Lieske Giese, the Health Department Director, said that COVID-19 is still circulating in Eau Claire and across the state and we need to work on our booster numbers.
"We do have a considerable group in Eau Claire County that still need to get their first booster. So, really don't wait. Now is a really good time to go in even with cases low. It'll give you protection over the next months ahead," said Giese
The vaccines are readily available at Eau Claire County vaccine clinics. A list of locations can be found by following this link here.
