You Ask, We Answer: When does daylight saving time end, and why is it still a thing?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this edition on You Ask, We Answer, Bryan and Mark want to know when daylight saving time ends, and why is it still happening? We still do it, and this year it ends sooner than you think. In fact, it ends this Sunday morning.
Every year on the first Sunday of November at 2 a.m., the nation sets back their clocks one hour, ending daylight saving. In the spring, on the second Sunday of March daylight saving begins again, springing our clocks ahead one hour. But the question is why?
Throughout history, an implementation of DST has been constantly debated with 1918 having the Standard Time Act, in 1966, the Uniform Time Act, and the Energy Policy Act in 2005.
The main point throughout all of these installations was that having DST would save energy and resources for the nation, and even prevent crime. However, some say we should just stick with having no daylight saving, or stick with it all year long.
For example, experts said that switching to DST can cause more accidents due the loss of sleep, but on the other hand, experts said that no daylight saving can cause more accidents due to darker mornings. Another argument is how much sunlight we get in the evening hours.
Either way, the debate has reached the federal level recently, with more than 30 states looking to end DST, or make it permanent. Hawaii and Arizona don't observe it at all.
This March, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act which would nationally make daylight saving permanent. That legislation is still in the House of Representatives who have not made moves to take up the vote. If they do vote and it does pass, all it needs is the President's signature.
